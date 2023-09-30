Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

If you're looking to put money on a game game today but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Iowa Today

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma (-20)

Oklahoma (-20) Oklahoma Moneyline: -1400

-1400 Iowa State Moneyline: +775

+775 Total: 48.5

Michigan State Spartans vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Iowa (-10.5)

Iowa (-10.5) Iowa Moneyline: -375

-375 Michigan State Moneyline: +290

+290 Total: 36.5

