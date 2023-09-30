There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 5 college football schedule, including the Iowa State Cyclones playing the Oklahoma Sooners that is a must-watch for football fans in Iowa.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Drake Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Jayne Stadium

Jayne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-20)

Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa (-10.5)

