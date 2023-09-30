The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) and the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Oklahoma has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (46.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). Iowa State ranks 15th-worst in total yards per game on offense (308.3), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in total yards allowed per game (292.5).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Iowa State Oklahoma 308.3 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 506.8 (16th) 292.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (32nd) 83.3 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.8 (65th) 225 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (6th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 897 yards (224.3 yards per game) while completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 45 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Cartevious Norton, has carried the ball 43 times for 126 yards (31.5 per game).

Eli Sanders has compiled 71 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel has collected 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 202 (50.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Daniel Jackson has caught 10 passes and compiled 168 receiving yards (42 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' 22 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 1,227 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 78% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 58 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 21 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 176 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Marcus Major has carried the ball 32 times for 133 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's leads his squad with 371 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Nic Anderson has caught eight passes for 223 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jalil Farooq has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 10 receptions for 204 yards, an average of 51 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

