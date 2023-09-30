The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) and their sixth-ranked pass offense will take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) and the 22nd-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Sooners are heavily favored, by 20.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State matchup.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-20.5) 48.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-19.5) 47.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Iowa State has won one game against the spread this year.

Oklahoma has covered four times in four chances against the spread this season.

The Sooners have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

