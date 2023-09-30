The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) bring the sixth-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Sooners are heavy, 20-point favorites. The over/under is 48.5 in this game.

Oklahoma has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (46.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). On the offensive side of the ball, Iowa State is bottom-25, posting just 21.0 points per game (25th-worst). Fortunately, it is excelling on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 16.5 points per contest (25th-best).

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -20 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -1400 +775

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has covered the spread once in three games this year.

Out of Iowa State's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Iowa State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Iowa State has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +775 moneyline set for this game.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 897 yards on 64.7% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 45 yards with one score.

Cartevious Norton has run the ball 43 times for 126 yards.

Eli Sanders has run for 71 yards across 20 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel's 202 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 receptions on 30 targets with one touchdown.

Daniel Jackson has recorded 168 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Jayden Higgins has racked up 153 reciving yards (38.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Caleb Bacon has racked up 2.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Iowa State's leading tackler, Beau Freyler, has 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Jeremiah Cooper has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

