Iowa vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 36.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.
Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-12.5)
|36.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-12.5)
|36.5
|-490
|+365
Iowa vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Iowa has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
