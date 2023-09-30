Oddsmakers heavily favor the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is favored by 12.5 points. A total of 36.5 points has been set for this matchup.

While Iowa ranks 36th in total defense with 313.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking fourth-worst (245.5 yards per game). With 377 total yards per game on offense, Michigan State ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 76th, surrendering 371.8 total yards per contest.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Iowa vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -12.5 -110 -110 36.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Week 5 Big Ten Betting Trends

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

In Iowa's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Iowa has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Iowa has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawkeyes an 81.8% chance to win.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 459 yards passing for Iowa, completing 50.6% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards (43.3 per game).

Jaziun Patterson has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 104 yards (26 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey's 131 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 10 catches.

Erick All has caught 10 passes for 116 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Seth Anderson has racked up four catches for 68 yards, an average of 17 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Deontae Craig paces the team with one sack, and also has two TFL and 11 tackles.

Jay Higgins is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 41 tackles.

Xavier Nwankpa has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 10 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

