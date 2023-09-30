The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) host an SEC battle against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Kentucky has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 25th-best in scoring offense (38 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (15.5 points allowed per game). Florida ranks 77th in the FBS with 27.8 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by giving up only 13.5 points per game.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Kentucky vs. Florida Key Statistics

Kentucky Florida 396.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (65th) 293.3 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.8 (5th) 131.5 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (57th) 265 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (56th) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (126th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has recorded 1,060 yards (265 ypg) on 73-of-124 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has 314 rushing yards on 50 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 137 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jutahn McClain has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 114 yards (28.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's team-leading 283 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 20 targets) with three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 214 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dane Key has racked up 13 grabs for 196 yards, an average of 49 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has recored 951 passing yards, or 237.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.8% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with one interception.

Trevor Etienne is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 329 yards, or 82.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Montrell Johnson has run for 211 yards across 46 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall paces his team with 362 receiving yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 12 passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (26 per game).

Caleb Douglas has racked up 99 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

