Max Kepler vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Kepler and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies and Matt Koch on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 47 extra-base hits.
- In 59.2% of his games this season (74 of 125), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 45 games this year (36.0%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|66
|.291
|AVG
|.230
|.357
|OBP
|.310
|.539
|SLG
|.425
|25
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|29
|50/21
|K/BB
|55/24
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 230 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Koch will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old righty has 37 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .278 against him over his 37 games this season.
