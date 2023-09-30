Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Wolverines. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (+17.5) Under (40.5) Michigan 24, Nebraska 14

Week 5 Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cornhuskers based on the moneyline is 13.3%.

The Cornhuskers is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Cornhuskers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Nebraska games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.6 points, 6.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 90.9% chance to win.

The Wolverines haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Michigan is winless against the spread when it is 17.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).

No Wolverines game has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 14.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Cornhuskers vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 31.8 5.8 31.8 5.8 -- -- Nebraska 21.8 18.5 31.5 12.5 12 24.5

