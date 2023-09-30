Our projection model predicts the Northern Iowa Panthers will take down the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at UNI-Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-6.6) 61.8 Northern Iowa 34, Youngstown State 28

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times last season.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

The Penguins have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Panthers vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 22.3 27.0 17.0 34.0 25.0 23.5 Youngstown State 35.7 24.3 50.0 19.0 7.0 35.0

