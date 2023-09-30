Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (86-74) and Colorado Rockies (58-102) going head-to-head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Twins will look to Emilio Pagan (4-2), while the Rockies' starter has not yet been announced.

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 13 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 66 out of the 109 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won 57 of its 96 games, or 59.4%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 762 (4.8 per game).

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins Schedule