Twins vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (86-74) and Colorado Rockies (58-102) going head-to-head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 30.
The Twins will look to Emilio Pagan (4-2), while the Rockies' starter has not yet been announced.
Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 13 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 66 out of the 109 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Minnesota has won 57 of its 96 games, or 59.4%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 762 (4.8 per game).
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
|September 26
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Emilio Pagán vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson
