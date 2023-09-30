The Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies will play on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fourth in MLB action with 229 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (762 total runs).

The Twins' .324 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Emilio Pagan starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 65 appearances so far.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Emilio Pagán - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

