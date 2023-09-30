Ryan McMahon and Max Kepler are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Minnesota Twins square off at Coors Field on Saturday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 45 walks and 63 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .259/.332/.479 slash line on the year.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .241/.324/.434 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ezequiel Tovar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has put up 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.291/.414 on the season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

