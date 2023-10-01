Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.
Games to Bet on Today
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)
- Saints Moneyline: -185
- Buccaneers Moneyline: +150
- Total: 40
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-190)
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants (+155)
- Total: 8.5
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-8.5)
- Eagles Moneyline: -450
- Commanders Moneyline: +350
- Total: 43.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)
- Bills Moneyline: -145
- Dolphins Moneyline: +120
- Total: 53.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)
- 49ers Moneyline: -1000
- Cardinals Moneyline: +625
- Total: 43.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
- Bengals Moneyline: -145
- Titans Moneyline: +120
- Total: 41
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-2.5)
- Browns Moneyline: -130
- Ravens Moneyline: +110
- Total: 38.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)
- Cowboys Moneyline: -275
- Patriots Moneyline: +225
- Total: 43.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)
- Chiefs Moneyline: -400
- Jets Moneyline: +310
- Total: 41.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-165)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+135)
- Total: 12
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.