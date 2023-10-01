Twins vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (87-74) versus the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (1-6, 5.42 ERA).
Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 67, or 60.9%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 29-22 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 776 total runs this season.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|W 14-6
|Emilio Pagán vs Matt Koch
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson
