The Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies take the field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET. Ryan Jeffers and Brendan Rodgers have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

The Rockies are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-165). The contest's total has been set at 12 runs.

Twins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +135 12 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 7-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 110 total times this season. They've finished 67-43 in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 26-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (57.8% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Minnesota has played in 161 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-72-7).

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-34 40-40 34-33 53-40 66-57 21-16

