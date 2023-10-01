The Colorado Rockies (58-103) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll against the Minnesota Twins (87-74) on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field. Elehuris Montero is riding a three-game homer streak.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (8-6) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson (1-6).

Twins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (8-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (1-6, 5.42 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (8-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.53, a 4.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.104.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.42, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.

Anderson enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Anderson is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

