The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (0-3), losers of three straight, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite in the matchup. The point total has been set at 45.5.

Before the Vikings square off against the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Panthers take on the Vikings, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 4 Odds

Minnesota vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Minnesota was 7-8-1 against the spread last year.

The Vikings went 3-4 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more last season.

There were 11 Minnesota games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Against the spread, Carolina was 8-8-0 last year.

The Panthers were 5-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Carolina had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.