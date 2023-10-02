Monday's NCAA Men's Soccer lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between Radford and High Point.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch High Point vs Radford

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!