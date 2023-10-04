Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (+110)
- Total: 7.5
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -165
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: +140
- Total: 52
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-130)
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+110)
- Total: 7.5
Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)
- New Mexico State Moneyline: -250
- Florida International Moneyline: +200
- Total: 48.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+135)
- Total: 8
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+125)
- Total: 8
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.