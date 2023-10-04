Jannik Sinner (No. 7 ranking) will meet Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the final of the China Open on Wednesday, October 4.

With -185 odds, Medvedev is the favorite against Sinner for this tournament final against the underdog, who is +150.

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 64.9% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev +150 Odds to Win Match -185 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

Sinner is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Tuesday's semifinals.

In the semifinals on Tuesday, Medvedev clinched a victory against No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Through 69 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sinner has played 23.2 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.0% of them.

On hard courts, Sinner has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 58.1% of games.

Medvedev is averaging 23.3 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 82 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 59.2% of those games.

Medvedev has played 59 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.0 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 61.3% of games.

When squaring off against Sinner, Medvedev sports a 6-0 record. They last met in the finals of the Miami Open presented by Itau, on April 2, 2023, which was a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Medvedev.

In terms of sets, Medvedev has taken 12 versus Sinner (80.0%), while Sinner has clinched three.

Medvedev has the upper hand in 139 total games against Sinner, claiming 86 of them.

In their six matches against each other, Sinner and Medvedev are averaging 23.2 games and 2.5 sets.

