Matt Wallner vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.472 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks while batting .249.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in 34 of 73 games this season (46.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.5%).
- He has homered in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (20 of 73), with more than one RBI 13 times (17.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 73 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.229
|.394
|OBP
|.339
|.581
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|15
|47/15
|K/BB
|33/13
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.65), 21st in WHIP (1.186), and 28th in K/9 (8.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.