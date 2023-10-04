The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.472 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks while batting .249.

Wallner has gotten a hit in 34 of 73 games this season (46.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.5%).

He has homered in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (20 of 73), with more than one RBI 13 times (17.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 of 73 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .265 AVG .229 .394 OBP .339 .581 SLG .417 18 XBH 8 9 HR 5 26 RBI 15 47/15 K/BB 33/13 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings