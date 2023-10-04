Game 2 of the Wild Card round is set for Wednesday, October 4 at Target Field, with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins hosting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:38 PM ET. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Twins.

The favored Twins have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +115. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.74 ERA) vs Jose Berrios - TOR (11-12, 3.65 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 8

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 112 times and won 68, or 60.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have a 40-33 record (winning 54.8% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Twins have a 7-3 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 5-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+165) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+190)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 1st

