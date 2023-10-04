The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Vikings are 17th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (23rd).

The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +8000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the entire league.

The implied probability of the Vikings winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota hasn won once against the spread this year.

One Vikings game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings rank ninth in total offense (370.8 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (344.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Vikings are putting up 22.5 points per game on offense (16th in NFL), and they rank 19th defensively with 23.8 points allowed per game.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,214 yards (303.5 per game), completing 68.8%, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson has scored three times, hauling in 33 balls for 543 yards (135.8 per game).

On the ground, Alexander Mattison has scored zero TDs and picked up 250 yards (62.5 per game).

Jordan Addison has 13 catches for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On defense, Danielle Hunter has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 23 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in four games.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2200 4 October 1 @ Panthers W 21-13 +50000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +550 6 October 15 @ Bears - +50000 7 October 23 49ers - +500 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +10000 10 November 12 Saints - +5000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +50000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +25000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +3500 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

