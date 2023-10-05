Commanders vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bears (0-4) enter a matchup against the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField on a four-game losing streak.
As the Commanders ready for this matchup against the Bears, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Commanders vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Commanders
|5.5
|44.5
|-250
|+200
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Commanders vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- The average point total in Washington's games this season is 40.8, 3.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Commanders have covered the spread two times this season (2-2-0).
- The Commanders have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have played three games this season that have had more than 44.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season is 44.0 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bears have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-3-1).
- The Bears have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.
Commanders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Commanders
|22.3
|17
|30
|29
|40.8
|2
|4
|Bears
|18.8
|22
|34.3
|31
|44.0
|3
|4
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.8
|40.8
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|23.5
|23.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|43.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.