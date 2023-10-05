Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

Commanders (-5.5) Commanders Moneyline: -250

-250 Bears Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 44.5

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-6)

Louisiana Tech (-6) Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -250

-250 Western Kentucky Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 60.5

