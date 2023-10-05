Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Scott County, Iowa this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Iowa City High School at Davenport North High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5

7:15 PM CT on October 5 Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clear Creek-Amana High School at North Scott High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Eldridge, IA

Eldridge, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Linn-Mar High School at Davenport West High School