Big Ten foes meet when the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) play on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Illinois sports the 72nd-ranked offense this season (390.8 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 419.4 yards allowed per game. Nebraska ranks 95th with 348.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 325.6 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Nebraska vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Nebraska Illinois 348.4 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.8 (70th) 325.6 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (109th) 209.0 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.0 (84th) 139.4 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.8 (59th) 7 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (121st) 4 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (99th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 477 passing yards (95.4 per game) while completing 52.8% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 270 yards (54.0 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has compiled 224 yards on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has registered 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 193 (38.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has racked up 137 receiving yards (27.4 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Thomas Fidone II has racked up 115 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,081 yards, completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 175 yards (35.0 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has racked up 243 yards on 44 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 30 receptions for 446 yards (89.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Pat Bryant has caught 16 passes while averaging 32.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Casey Washington has compiled 13 receptions for 122 yards, an average of 24.4 yards per game.

