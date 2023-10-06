The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The game has a point total set at 43.5.

Illinois owns the 71st-ranked offense this year (390.8 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst with 419.4 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Nebraska ranks 94th in the FBS (348.4 total yards per game) and 36th on the other side of the ball (325.6 total yards allowed per game).

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -3.5 -110 -110 43.5 -105 -115 -160 +135

Nebraska Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Cornhuskers are gaining 368.7 yards per game (-36-worst in college football) and giving up 307.7 (57th), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Cornhuskers are -28-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (23.3 per game) and 96th in points conceded (23.3).

Nebraska is gaining 154.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-88-worst in the nation), and allowing 200.7 (103rd).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Cornhuskers have gained an average of 214 yards (38th in college football), and allowed 107 (58th).

Over their last three contests, the Cornhuskers have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Nebraska has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Two of Nebraska's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

This season, Nebraska has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Nebraska has been at least a +135 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 477 yards on 38-of-72 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 270 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has been given 44 carries and totaled 224 yards with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV paces his squad with 193 receiving yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 137 yards (27.4 yards per game) this year.

Thomas Fidone II's nine grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 115 yards (23 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Luke Reimer has racked up 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up two TFL and 10 tackles.

Isaac Gifford has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 20 tackles, one TFL, and one interception so far.

