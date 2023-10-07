Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .609 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on October 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 1.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 54 of 89 games this year (60.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.3%).

He has homered in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven home a run in 26 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .234 AVG .306 .318 OBP .377 .416 SLG .472 13 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 37/16 K/BB 43/12 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings