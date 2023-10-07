As we head into Week 6 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

1-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 44-0 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 13-10 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Bryant

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 49-26 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-3 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 35-10 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

