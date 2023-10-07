Big 12 opponents meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) and the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

TCU owns the 70th-ranked defense this season (370.6 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 487.4 yards per game. Iowa State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 317 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 46th with 338.6 total yards allowed per contest.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Iowa State vs. TCU Key Statistics

Iowa State TCU 317 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487.4 (14th) 338.6 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.6 (76th) 96.6 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (32nd) 220.4 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.8 (23rd) 5 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 6 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recored 1,085 passing yards, or 217 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.5% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Cartevious Norton has run the ball 45 times for 143 yards.

Abu Sama III has run for 133 yards across 32 carries.

Jaylin Noel has registered 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 250 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has put up a 244-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 28 targets.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 168 reciving yards (33.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU so far this season. He has 1,415 passing yards, completing 65.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 235 yards (47 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 538 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 17 catches for 272 yards (54.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has caught 12 passes for 159 yards (31.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has racked up 16 receptions for 138 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed TCU or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.