Big Ten opponents match up when the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa sports the 102nd-ranked offense this year (22.2 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 21st-best with just 16.8 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Purdue is accumulating 28 points per game (74th-ranked). It ranks 101st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29.6 points given up per game).

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Iowa Purdue 240.8 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399 (65th) 320.8 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.2 (93rd) 107 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.2 (71st) 133.8 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.8 (58th) 9 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (81st) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (79th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has recorded 505 yards (101 ypg) on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground.

This season, Jaziun Patterson has carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards (20.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Erick All's team-leading 183 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 23 targets) with two touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 26.2 yards per game.

Seth Anderson has a total of 79 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws and scoring one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 1,244 yards on 111-of-174 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 75 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 46 carries for 288 yards, or 57.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Devin Mockobee has run for 279 yards across 67 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 377 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 catches on 43 targets with four touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught 24 passes and compiled 315 receiving yards (63 per game).

Max Klare's 27 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 196 yards.

