Jorge Polanco vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALDS.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 72% of his 82 games this season, Polanco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco has had an RBI in 30 games this season (36.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.238
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.374
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|44/18
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
