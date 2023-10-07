The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 1.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 62 of 121 games this season (51.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.4%).

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (15.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven in a run in 33 games this season (27.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .232 AVG .200 .281 OBP .269 .468 SLG .406 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 30 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 59/14 7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings