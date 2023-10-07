MVFC opponents meet when the Indiana State Sycamores (0-4) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-2) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

With 10.5 points per game (fourth-worst) and 35.8 points allowed per game on defense (24th-worst), Indiana State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. In terms of total offense, Northern Iowa ranks 34th in the FCS (400.0 total yards per game) and 62nd on defense (351.0 total yards allowed per contest).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Indiana State 400.0 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (120th) 351.0 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.8 (53rd) 97.5 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.0 (79th) 302.5 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.3 (123rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has compiled 1,201 yards on 62.2% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has run the ball 70 times for 290 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 66 yards.

Joshua Jenkins has run for 74 yards across 12 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Sam Schnee has racked up 378 receiving yards on 23 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Logan Wolf has racked up 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Sergio Morancy has racked up 165 reciving yards (41.3 ypg) this season.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Plez Lawrence has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 242 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Korbin Allen has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 96 yards (24.0 per game).

Harry Van Dyne's 242 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has totaled 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 154 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Harrison Stomps' one catch is good enough for 14 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Indiana State or Northern Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.