On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will take the field for ALDS Game 1.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Jeffers has had a hit in 55 of 92 games this year (59.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.7%).

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (13%).

In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .281 AVG .272 .364 OBP .373 .533 SLG .450 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 19 RBI 24 47/13 K/BB 46/20 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings