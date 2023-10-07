As of now the Minnesota Vikings have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Vikings considerably higher (17th in the league) than the computer rankings do (25th).

Bookmakers have moved the Vikings' Super Bowl odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 11th-biggest change.

The Vikings' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Vikings have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings rank ninth in total offense (370.8 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (344.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Vikings are totaling 22.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 19th, surrendering 23.8 points per game.

Vikings Impact Players

In four games, Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,214 yards (303.5 per game), with 11 TDs and four INTs, and completing 68.8%.

Justin Jefferson has 33 receptions for 543 yards (135.8 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Alexander Mattison has run for 250 yards (62.5 per game) and zero scores in four games.

Jordan Addison has 13 catches for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Danielle Hunter has collected 23 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in four games for the Vikings.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2200 4 October 1 @ Panthers W 21-13 +50000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +550 6 October 15 @ Bears - +30000 7 October 23 49ers - +500 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +10000 10 November 12 Saints - +5000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +30000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +25000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +3500 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

