The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.

The probable starters are Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (8-1, 2.55 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will send Fried (8-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 21, when he threw six innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits against the Washington Nationals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.55 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 14 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Max Fried vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks fifth in the league (.438) and 220 home runs.

The Phillies have gone 4-for-18 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts over 192 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

In 32 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.

Wheeler has 21 quality starts under his belt this season.

Wheeler enters this game with 29 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1545 total hits and first in MLB play with 947 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 307 home runs.

Wheeler has thrown 19 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 21 against the Braves this season.

