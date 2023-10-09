In Week 5 action at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will face the Green Bay Packers defense and Rudy Ford. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Las Vegas pass catchers versus the Packers' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 57.7 14.4 11 45 12.14

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Davante Adams vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 397 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has totaled 33 catches and three touchdowns.

In the air, Las Vegas has passed for the seventh-lowest number of yards in the league at 866, or 216.5 per game.

The Raiders' scoring average on offense ranks only 30th in the NFL, at 15.5 points per game.

Las Vegas averages 33.3 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 17th in the league.

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 12th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 21 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 55.3%.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 26 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay is top-10 this year, ranking second in the NFL with 789 total passing yards allowed (197.3 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (four).

This year, the Packers' defense is 11th in the NFL with 24 points allowed per game and seventh with 352.5 total yards allowed per contest.

One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davante Adams vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 50 14 Def. Targets Receptions 33 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 397 26 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 99.3 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 72 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.