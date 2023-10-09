Player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 9:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 96 walks and 107 RBI (179 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .307/.408/.579 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI (213 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.

He's slashing .334/.412/.571 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 53 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.363/.508 on the season.

Carroll has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.333/.497 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.