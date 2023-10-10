Alex Kirilloff vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 54 of 91 games this year (59.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (20.9%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (11.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26 games this year (28.6%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.8% of his games this year (28 of 91), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.306
|.318
|OBP
|.377
|.416
|SLG
|.472
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
