Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.3% of those games.

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (27.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (12.8%).

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (38 of 94), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .281 AVG .272 .364 OBP .373 .533 SLG .450 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 19 RBI 24 47/13 K/BB 46/20 1 SB 2

