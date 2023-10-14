Which team is on top of the MAC as we head into Week 7 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 27-0 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Western Michigan

@ Western Michigan Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2. Ohio

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MAC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 42-17 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

3. Toledo

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: W 41-24 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

2-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win MAC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 55-14 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Ohio

Ohio Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

5. Buffalo

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

2-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +2200

+2200 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 37-13 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Bowling Green

Bowling Green Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

6. Bowling Green

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

2-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +4500

+4500 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 27-0 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7. Central Michigan

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th

89th Last Game: L 37-13 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: W 24-10 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

9. Western Michigan

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 41-28 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

10. Akron

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 55-14 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Central Michigan

@ Central Michigan Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

11. Kent State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 42-17 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan

@ Eastern Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

12. Ball State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-5 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 24-10 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

