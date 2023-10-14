Western Carolina, Furman, Week 7 SoCon Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the SoCon, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th
- Last Game: W 52-50 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
2. Furman
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
- Last Game: W 28-14 vs Citadel
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Samford
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Mercer
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
- Last Game: W 24-6 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
- Last Game: L 52-50 vs Western Carolina
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Mercer
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Samford
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. VMI
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th
- Last Game: L 38-3 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Citadel
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Citadel
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: L 28-14 vs Furman
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: VMI
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Wofford
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs Samford
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
- Last Game: L 24-6 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
